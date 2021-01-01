From winston porter
Hatherop Bathroom Rustic Beveled Accent Mirror
Advertisement
Give your bathroom the finishing touch with this framed wall mirror sized to fit above a standard bathroom sink. The outer dimensions of this mirror will work with a countertop up to 24 inches wide if hung vertically and up to 30 inches wide if hung horizontally. The mirror features a contemporary black frame with a flat surface and a slightly recessed inner lip. The smooth, matte finish will provide a modern look to any room.