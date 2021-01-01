Hathaway 57.25'' Console Table

Features:Laminated White Travertine stone top.Tubular steel base in oil-rubbed Bronze finish.Adjustable glides.The product occasional table range offers upscale designs for those looking to create luxe living spacesAdjustable glidesAnti-tip kitStyle: IndustrialTop Material: StoneTop Material Details: Travertine stoneTop Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: Top Glass Type: Base Material: MetalBase Material Details: SteelBase Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Drawers: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft or Self Close Drawers: Shelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Mirror Included: NoStool Included: NoTop Color: White TravertineBase Color: BronzeGloss Finish: NoTop Shape: RectangleWheels Included: NoMirrored: NoDrop Leaf Top: NoBase Type: FrameWeight Capacity: 100Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Wrought Iron: NoCable Management: NoNested Table: NoScratch Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoDS Wood Tone: White WoodDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernShagreen-embossed Exterior: No PerigoldManufacturerGivenProductName: Hathaway Metal Console TableStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: ADA Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesISTA 3A or 6A Certified: YesTAA Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: FIRA Certified: GSA Approved: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsISO 14001 Certified: NoISO 14000 Certified: NoFire Rated: NoISO 9001 Certified: NoISO 9000 Certified: NoSCS Certified: NoUSDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 32.13Overall Width - Side to Side: 57.25Width Underneath Table Top: Overall Depth - Front to Back: 16.13Largest Table: Largest Table Height - Top to Bottom: Largest Table Width - Side to Side: Largest Table Depth - Front to Back: Mirror: NoMirror Height - Top to Bottom: Mirror