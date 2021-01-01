From hate waiting presents and flowers

Hate Waiting Presents and Flowers Hate Waiting Patient and Loving Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

If you love Hate Waiting then this Hate Waiting Patient and Loving is a perfect design for you and any patient and loving person Cool Product if You are a proud Patient and Loving and love to Surprises and Gifts with a Presents and Flowers in a Vacation or Travel 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com