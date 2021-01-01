From cb2
Hatch High Gloss White Extension Dining Table
Elegant design maximizes space for small or large gatherings. White hi-gloss top sits on uniquely angled legs with brass details, giving the minimal design a little edge. Two extension leafs tuck cleanly inside the table. Seats up to 10 when extended. Learn more about Mermelada Estudio on our blog. CB2 exclusive. -Designed by Mermelada Estudio -Engineered wood, poplar and rubberwood -Hi-gloss white lacquer finish -Seats up to 10 -Includes two removable extension leafs -Indoor -Made in Vietnam