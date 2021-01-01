Town & Country Living Hastings Table Runner

LONG-LASTING, 100% COTTON FABRIC - Made of 100% cotton that's durable and designed to keep its look and last even with frequent washing and use.ELEGANT ACCENT - This table runner adds an elegant decorative accent to your dining table and enhances your everyday home decor. It also makes for a lovely backdrop for centerpieces, vases, and serving dishes to guests.DIMENSIONS - This runner measures 14 inches wide by 72 inches long and suits a variety of table sizes.EASY CARE - Machine was cold, gentle cycle with like colors. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low. Remove promptly. Iron on lowest setting.COORDINATING LINENS - Coordinating Hastings tablecloths, napkins and placemats are available to complete your table setting.