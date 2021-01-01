Haslet Area Rug - Navy/Red (2'2"x8') - Safavieh

The Haslet Rug Collection celebrates the timeless style and elegance of ancient Persian area rugs. These richly colored area rugs are marvelous recreations of antique rugs that graced palace floors for centuries. The exquisite and fine elements loomed into these rugs will draw your eyes and have you focusing on every detail. Haslet rugs are machine loomed of long-wearing, easy-care polypropylene yarns and are styled to add heirloom character and brilliant hues to any traditional or classy-casual room decor. Size: 2'2"X8' RUNNER. Pattern: Holly.