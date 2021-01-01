Hash Tree Metal Sculpture

Inspired by nature, this abstract metal tree sculpture will add a calm sense of beauty to your space. Handcrafted and featuring an antiqued gold finish, this decorative accent gives a modern appeal when placed on a shelf or mantle in the living room or den. The concrete base is wrapped in a distressed metal casing giving this piece an industrial-chic aesthetic that would fit in well with any decor scheme, from contemporary to farmhouse to mid-century modern. Size: 16.75" H x 15" W x 7" D