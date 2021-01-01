Ricardo Trading Harvest Woven Grommet Room Darkening Curtain - 56 in. W x 54 in. L

Glasgow curtains offer a versatile style that adds depth of color and interest to any decorating situation. This is an unlined, medium-weight, woven, solid-color fabric that feels like pin-point cotton. Light-Filtering Properties: 60% light filtering; filters light while still protecting privacy. Grommet-top short panels include a pull wand and are 56 in. wide and available in 45 in. and 54 in. lengths. Perfect problem solver for short windows! Available in 6 colors, all with antique bronze grommets: cornflower blue, harvest, Spanish moss, pomegranate, and gold leaf. Color gray comes with brushed nickel grommet.All styles are easy-care polyester, are soft to the touch and hang beautifully. Curtain panels are sold individually. Imported.