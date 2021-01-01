From ashton wall d cor llc
'Harvest Fields VI' Framed Graphic Art Print
Advertisement
High quality embellished paper print framed in a black rustic wooden frame. Charming french inspired floral print. A brushstroke effect gloss has been applied to the image to give a textured look to the print. Framed in a black, rustic, distressed paint washed effect frame. A beautiful piece of framed artwork from Ashton Wall Décor LLC "Country French" collection that will look great in the modern home. Hanging hardware included.