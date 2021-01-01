Trademark Fine Art 'Harvest by the sea' Canvas Art by Emile Bernard

Artist: Emile Bernard Subject: LandscapeStyle: TraditionalProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features people harvesting crops on a farm. Prominent Colors: Tan, Grey, Green, White emile Henri Bernard? was a French?Post-Impressionist?painter and writer, who had artistic friendships with?Vincent van Gogh,?Paul Gauguin?and?Eugene Boch,?and at a later time,?Paul Cezanne. Most of his notable work was accomplished at a young age, in the years 1886 through 1897. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.