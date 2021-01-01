Harvan 15 Inch 2 Light Vanity Light with Clear Ribbed Glass in Satin Nickel

The unique lux Art Deco details of these carefully crafted Kimrose fixtures are sure to start a conversation Linear chandeliers are inherently eye-catching, but this Kimrose chandelier takes it to another level Featuring geometric shapes, it exudes Art Deco design at its most luxurious With multiple rounded corners, gorgeous blend of Polished Nickel and Satin Nickel finishes, and fluted glass, this fixture indulges the senses and begs for admiration This linear chandelier is all about creating the look you want. It contains multiple stems for customizable lengths. You can also use a combination of stem and chain. Keep the fluted glass shades for a subtle lighting effect or remove them for a more natural lighting., Weight: 4.66 Pounds, Manufacturer: Kichler Lighting