Hartwick 3 - Light Dimmable Satin Vanity Light

A classic product is a perfect piece to add to any décor and this manufacturer does it right. With simple lines and a satin nickel finish this 3-Light Exclusive Vanity Fixture can go anywhere you need extra light. The alabaster glass shades diffuse the light just perfectly so you have a wonderful spread of light without it being pointed. Update your bathroom and bring it into the modern style with this fixture or add it to your bedroom to create a nice little getting ready nook. Add a dimmer switch and compatible bulbs to create the perfect ambiance. Requires three medium based A19 60W bulbs (sold separately)