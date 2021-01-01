Hartville Textured White 13.25" H Outdoor Wall Lantern with Dusk to Dawn

This 1-light outdoor wall lantern combines a motion sensor, dusk to dawn photocell, and timer all in one decorative light. It strikes a box-like silhouette, and it's made from weather-resistant steel in a crisp white finish. It comes with a looped lantern handle at the top for a classic look and a square backplate that's easy to mount on any surface. Inside the clear glass shade, this lantern accommodates one medium-base bulb (not included), and also works with halogen and LED bulbs. Plus, it's compatible with a dimmer switch, allowing you to adjust the lighting from sunrise to sunset. Fixture Finish: Textured White