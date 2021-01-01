Hartranft Coffee Table with Storage

A modern design with a glamorous side, this coffee table features a faux marble base and a clear tempered glass top for an open and sleek look. Its two tiers provide a place to set down a stack of magazines, a spread of snacks, and beyond, making this piece as functional as it is fashionable. A gold finish on the metal legs completes the design with a splash of chic style. The manufacturer backs this product with a one-year limited warranty. Assembly is required.