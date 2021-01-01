Hartigan Mid Back Mesh Task Chair

Break free from the norm of conventional office seating with this ultra-modern white frame office chair. The mesh back swivel ergonomic task office chair will exceed your needs in comfort and style. Beat those hot summer days with the ventilated mesh back behind you, offering up huge airflow. The curved backrest has lower lumbar support to provide you with good posture support. This well-built ergonomic office chair has flip-up arms that provide relief to your shoulders and neck but is also great for users who prefer an armless design. The arms flip out of your way when you want to roll your chair underneath the desk and not have to adjust the seat height. Adjusting the seat height is easy with the pneumatic lever. Turn the tilt tension adjustment knob underneath the seat to increase or decrease the amount of force needed to rock or recline. Whether meeting deadlines, chatting with colleagues, answering phones or perusing the internet this contemporary swivel office chair will meet your needs in your professional workspace or in your home office. Contemporary Task Office Chair with Flip-Up Arms. Mid-Back Design with breathable mesh material. Back Width: 17-20". Built-In Lumbar Support. Tilt Lock Mechanism rocks/tilts the chair and locks in an upright position. Tilt Tension Adjustment Knob adjusts the chair's backward tilt resistance. Padded Mesh Upholstered Seat with CAL 117 Fire Retardant Foam. Waterfall Seat reduces pressure on your legs. Pneumatic Seat Height Adjustment. 5-Star White Nylon Base with Dual-Wheel Casters Upholstery Color: Gray, Frame Color: Black