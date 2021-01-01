From accentuations by manhattan comfort
Hartford Jungle Cat 27' L x 27" W Wallpaper Roll
Bring the freedom and lifestyle of the world traveler home and experience the luxury of everyday adventure. Durable and easy to remove from primed walls, this friendly to hang unpasted nonwoven wallpaper is created with a special blend of synthetic fibers, making it both easy to hang and tear-resistant. Pattern jungle cat places jaguars and monkeys in a canopy of tropical palm trees for a look with exotic flair. Color: Dark Green