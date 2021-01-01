With the right accents lights, you can transform the ambience of any room. Illuminate your home in style with the sleek and graceful "Elk Lighting Hartford 582281-OB9 1 Light 10" x 5" 1 Light Wall Sconce, Oil Rubbed". With this creative wall lighting un it, it’s easy to add a warm bright glow in your space. Available in a oil rubbed finish, it is a versatile choice for any room. This lamp matches your decor by complementing it with its distinctive traditional style. Crafted with skillful manufacturing, this product is UL listed. Give your space warm, muted undertones with this beautiful wall lamp..Bulb Type: Incandescent.Usage: Interior.Lamp Finish: Oil Rubbed.Dimensions: 10"H x 5"W.Product Type: Wall Sconce.Number of Lights: 1.Boost the style quotient of your space with a touch of warm glow using this "Elk Lighting Hartford 582281-OB9 1 Light 10" x 5" 1 Light Wall Sconce, Oil Rubbed"