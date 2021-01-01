Harter Daisy Series Console Table Traditional Design

Features:1. Vintage antique inspired console table finished in a rich deep espresso features versatile timeless design2. 2 spacious storage drawers allow for concealed organization, thick bottom display shelf tastefully showcases décor3. Crafted with expertly smoothed and lacquered solid Pine wood featuring carved detailing for whimsical charm4. Compact footprint perfectly fills blank spaces in entryways, living rooms, dining rooms, dens, a study and more5. Overall dimensions:35.43" L x 13.8" W x 29.9" H; manufactured for user-friendly assembly, simply attach the legs and shelfTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Wood Species: Top Glass Type: Base Material: Solid WoodBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Drawers: YesNumber of Drawers: 2Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft or Self Close Drawers: Shelves Included: YesNumber of Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Mirror Included: NoStool Included: NoTop Color (Color: Espresso): EspressoTop Color (Color: Ivory White): Ivory WhiteTop Color (Color: Navy): NavyBase Color (Color: Espresso): EspressoBase Color (Color: Ivory White): Ivory WhiteBase Color (Color: Navy): NavyTop Shape: RectangleWheels Included: NoMirrored: NoDrop Leaf Top: NoBase Type: 4 LegsWeight Capacity: 150Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Wrought Iron: Cable Management: NoNested Table: NoScratch Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: American TraditionalShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: NoFinished Back: YesSpefications:ADA Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): TAA Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: SCS Certified: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: YesIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 29.9Overall Width - Side to Side: 35.43Width Underneath Table Top: 0Overall Depth - Front to Back: 13.8Largest Table: Largest Table Height - Top to Bottom: Largest Table Width - Side to Side: Largest Table Depth - Front to Back: Mirror: NoMirror Height - Top to Bottom: Mirror Width - Side to Side: Mirror Depth - Front to Back: