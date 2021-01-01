Hartau Double Pendant Light by D'Armes - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (HADOWHCH1B)

The Hartau Double Pendant Light from DArmes has a kinetic sculptural quality to it that comes from its sleek multi-part construction. Two slender aluminum arms are connected, each offering their shades the ability to swivel for a varied lighting direction. Its aluminum lamp shades feature dual openings for its lamping, which adds an extra layer of lighting options. The wide angled design of the piece lends it to occupy a broader space in a room. It works well over certain kitchen counters and open living rooms. Montreal-based DArmes launched in 2016 to create sustainable, high-tech designs with a minimal, modern aesthetic. They use new technologies like LED alongside tried-and-true neon light sources for environmentally friendly products that maintain an air of simple luxury with noble materials and spartan shapes. Shape: Abstract. Color: White. Finish: Chrome