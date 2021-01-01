HART 40-Volt 20" Brushless Self Propelled Mower with 40-Volt Trimmer (2-Tool)

The HART 20-inch Brushless Self-Propelled Mower is ideal for yards up to 1/2 acre in size. Without the hassle of a pull cord, start your mower with the push of a button. Brushless technology provides consistent power without bogging down, and extended motor life for many seasons to come. Variable speed self-propelled technology is a great option for yards with slopes and hills. Height modifications are easily made with a single-point height adjustment (1 ½-inch – 4-inch) instead of adjusting each of the 4 wheels individually. On-board battery storage carries two batteries at once which allows you to continue mowing when one of your batteries runs out of power. For compact and easy storage in your garage, this mower is equipped with telescoping and folding handles. Choose how you want to mow with bagging or mulching capabilities. A string trimmer that replaces a gas unit with more versatility and convenience. This 15-inch string trimmer can easily be adjusted to a 13-inch cut swath for more runtime or kept at 15-inch for a larger cutting diameter and is ideal for users with medium sized yards. Attachment Capability allows the user to use their 40V power head with up to 6 other HART POWERFIT™ attachments, including a cultivator, blower, edger, and more (all sold separately). Users have ultimate control and easy trimmer line replacements with variable speed trigger and easy loading bump feed head. All a part of the 40V System where you get ALL POWER, NO GAS. Bundle includes: HART 40V 20" Self-Propelled Mower, HART 40V 15" String Trimmer Bare Tool, HART 40V 5.0Ah Battery, HART 40V Charger, and Operators Manuals.