Harsimar Nightstand

Keep your personal items organized and out of sight at your bedside with this elegant and practical nightstand. The bedside nightstand features a modern design with massive lines that will blend with any bedroom décor or furniture. The nightstand features 3 deep drawers which make it convenient for storing books, glasses, or any type of personal items you may need next to you in your bedroom. 2 drawers with a lock to protect your privacy. The product has been rigorously tested, carrying a certain weight or placed for a period of time without deformation and bending.