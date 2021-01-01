From orren ellis
Harshal 6 - Light Candle Style Globe Chandelier
The elliptical design of this decorative ceiling chandelier light features an iconic silhouette that needs no introduction. The six-light fixture features an inner candelabra-style base surrounded by circulating rings of stainless steel. A polished nickel finish enhances the modern glamour of this maxillary sphere ceiling light with a celestial beauty that’s stunning when suspended in an entryway or above a dining room table.