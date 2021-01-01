Harry Potter Hanging Circle Decoration

This hanging decoration is made of glass for a long-lasting, light-catching display. It comes with the hanging string for easy viewing. Starfire prints hanging glass decorations are photographic quality prints on translucent glass. This image is permanently fused into the glass, resulting in a semi-translucent print that captures the natural light, enhancing the color display, and making each image a real piece of art. The lens is scratch and fade resistant and arrives at you ready for viewing.