From noble house
Noble House Harrison 35 lbs. Concrete Patio Umbrella Base in Brown
Advertisement
The Noble House umbrella base ensures that your umbrella will remain securely intact with style and practicality. Built out of solid steel and concrete, the 33 lbs. base can accommodate an umbrella as large as 9 ft. The base rod features a tightening knob to easily secure any sized umbrella pole. Place 1 under your dining set to provide a shady and relaxing outdoor dining experience with your favorite outdoor umbrella. Color: Brown.