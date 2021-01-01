Harris Sectional Set 28: XL Left Arm 65" Sofa, XL Corner, XL Right Arm 65" Sofa , Poly, Yarn Dyed Linen Weave, Frost Gray

$3,797.00
In stock
Buy at westelm

Description

Our designers created the Harris Collection with one thing in mind: versatility.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com