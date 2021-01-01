From artistic weavers
Artistic Weavers Harris 1-Light Black Abstract Pendant with Metal Shade
Our Harris Collection offers an enduring presentation of the modern form that will competently revitalize your decor space. These pieces are expertly crafted and hand finished to perfection ensuring quality, helping to make these pieces a mainstay in your home. Crafted in India from Metal, Metal. For optimal product care, wipe clean with a dry cloth as needed. Manufacturers 30-Day Limited Warranty.