From novogratz x globe electric
Novogratz x Globe Electric Harrington 65 in. Faux Wood Floor Lamp with White Fabric Shade
Wood adds warmth and feeling to any space, no matter what the existing decor style is. Simply put, it's the most neutral finish since it's complementary to any interior design. The Harrington floor lamp is no exception. With a two-tone wood finish base and a tall slim teardrop body, this lamp stands out in any space and adds a refined rustic element to your home. Decorate with the Novogratz x Globe Electric- lighting made easy.