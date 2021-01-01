From progress lighting
Progress Lighting Harranvale Collection 54 in. LED Indoor White Modern Ceiling Fan with Light Kit and Remote
This five-blade 54 in. Harranvale ceiling fan features an LED light, offering both form and function with energy- and cost-savings benefits. A white opal glass shade features a 17W, dimmable 3000K LED module. A remote with batteries is included – and controls full range dimming and fan speed capabilities. The Harranvale features a design that incorporates mixed metal design details that is very popular in today’s home decor. Featuring reversible blades in a White finish with Brushed Nickel accent.