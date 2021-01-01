Lyndale Decor Harper Sheer Curtain 54in.Wx108in.L in White

This upscale embroidery sheer curtain provides rooms with luxury looking and perfect to use with another blackout together. Grommet style curtain is the most widely used at home and easiest way to install. Harper window panel is made of 100% polyester which makes curtain durable and easy to maintain. The panel is design to allow in decent amount of the sunlight into the room, but in the same time, provide enough privacy you need. Color: White.