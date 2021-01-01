Harper Charcoal Rug HARPHH-02CC005076

Sometimes you want a rug to play a supporting role in the design of a room rather than take center stage. Enter, the Harper Collection. Hand-loomed of 100% wool in India, Harper's simple patterns and subdued colors serve to balance a space that's busy with other elaborate design elements. And although Harper is understated, it's still full of character. Each rug is artfully crafted by hand, ensuring an authentic, detailed finish to these beautiful flat-weaves.