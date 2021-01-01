From crate&barrel
Harper Mirror 20-Piece Flatware Set
This sleek, mirror-finished flatware design has slender, smoothly rounded handles that feel lovely in the hand, adding a special glow to everyday dining and elegant entertaining. Each five-piece stainless steel place setting includes a salad fork, dinner fork, dinner knife, teaspoon and dinner spoon. Harper flatware is a Crate and Barrel exclusive. Stainless steel Mirror finish Dishwasher safe; avoid citrus-scented detergents Imported