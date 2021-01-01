From momeni
Momeni Harper Hand Hooked Wool Black Area Rug, 7'6" X 9'6"
With tribal designs inspired by the desert, this area rug captures the essence of Southwestern design. Each decorative floorcovering presents a fresh take on centuries-old geometric tapestries, with alternating weaving techniques that develop depth and dimension throughout the diamond trellis pattern. Hand-hooked from 100% natural wool threads, the top and bottom of each rug gets a touch of texture with fringed tassels.