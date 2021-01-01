Hampton Bay Harper Creek 3-Piece Brown Steel Outdoor Patio Chair Set with CushionGuard Putty Tan Cushions

Make your outdoor living space as comfortable and stylish as your indoor areas with this three-piece chair set from the Harper Creek collection. With handwoven wicker made with quality craftsmanship and steel coated with weather-resistant, high-performance powder, this set can endure the weather elements. Thick, comfortable cushions make the set a perfect relaxation spot. The cushions for the chairs are part of the Choose Your Own Color program, meaning they come bare without slipcovers, so you can choose the tones that best fit your style.