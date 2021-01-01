SINKOLOGY Harper All-in-One Farmhouse Apron Front Fireclay 36 in. Single Bowl Kitchen Sink with Pfister Zuri Faucet and Drain, Crisp White

SINKOLOGY and Pfister All-in-one kitchen sink design kits are designed to make purchasing a high-end kitchen sink and faucet effortless and affordable. We successfully blend the clean classic look of fireclay kitchen sinks with the professional functionality of the Pfister Zuri faucet. This unique blend of styles create an elegant and beautiful all-in-one combo that makes updating your kitchen simple. The included Pfister faucet features pro-grade functionality in a luxurious polished chrome faucet. The combination of industrial spiral spring and docking bridge allows for precise lateral movement and maximum clearance and reach. Also included to maximize functionality and make installation easy is a ISE disposal flange for use with InSinkErator garbage disposals. The Harper 36 in. farmhouse kitchen design kit is carefully selected to preform flawlessly and protected by our Everyday Promise Lifetime Warranty. Color: Crisp White.