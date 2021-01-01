Madeleine Home Harper 18 in. Black Round Table Metal Top Round Side Table

PUT YOUR BEST COUCH FORWARD Designer vibes? Welcome! With a metal top that is hand casted by artisans, this side table is almost too good to be a sidekick to your couch. You can’t miss the ribbed pattern on the circular top- super trendy! It’s the perfect perch for your coffee, books, lamps- really anything you want close at hand. And the caged metal base? So statement! Given its hand-casted nature, no two tabletops are alike- each exhibit unique characteristics, making yours almost exclusive! It’s so interesting to look at- your guests might just want to steal the look!. Color: Black.