Harpenden Accent Mirror
Description
Features:Mount Type: Wall MountedMirror Type: AccentShape: RoundOrientation : VerticalStyle: Modern & ContemporaryFramed: YesFrame Material: GlassFrame Design: Frame Construction: Frame Material Details: Frame Finish: BronzeNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationDamp, Dry, or Wet Location Listed: DryStorage Included: NoStorage Type: Pieces Included: 1Shelves Included: NoSwing Arm Included: NoPower Source: Lighted: NoBulb Type: Bulbs Included: Number of Lights: Dimmable Lighting: Compatible Lights Part Number: Shaver Socket: NoBeveled Glass: YesVenetian: NoFog Free Mirror: NoMagnifying: NoMagnification Rate: Adjustable: NoAdjustability Type: Tilt Mirror: NoLife Stage: KidProduct Care: Clean with Dry ClothCountry of Origin: ChinaPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Adapter Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayMirror Finishes: BeveledSpefications:UL Listed: NoFIRA Certified: NoCE Certified: NoADA Compliant: YesISO 14001 Certified: NoISO 9001 Certified: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoStiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland Certified: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesWEEE Recycling Required: NocUL Listed: NoCSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: YesEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: YesBlauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Blauer Engel: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: NoGREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 29Overall Width - Side to Side: 29Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1Mirror Height - Top to Bottom: 22Mirror Width - Side to Side: 22Overall Product Weight: 30Largest Dimension: 29Assembly:Installation Required: YesInstallation Type: HooksInstallation Type Details: Installation Hardware Included: HooksSuggest Number of People: Number Points of Contact: Estimated Time To Install (Mins): Additional Tools Required: Warranty: