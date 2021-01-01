From hic harold import co.
Harold Import, Thermometer Digital Instant Read
HIC Roasting's Digital Meat Thermometer instantly reads internal temperature so meat cooks properly and stays juicy while it roasts to a golden brown Made from stainless steel; BPA-free plastic; NSF approved; shatterproof LCD display; antimicrobial sheath with safe temps guide; LR44 battery included Instantly read temperatures (-50-392-degrees Fahrenheit); perfect for beef, poultry, pork, lamb, and game Insert pointed end into thickest part of the meat (at least 1.5-inches) without touching the bone and wait for the digital readout (5-10 seconds) Ensures food safety in grilling, rotisserie, and slow cooking methods, too; compact size; on/off button and Fahrenheit and Celsius selector; hand wash, Weight: 0.04 Pounds, Manufacturer: Harold Import