Harold 40" Wide Tufted Polyester Lounge Chair

Grab a book, grab this chair, throw on something to stream, and you've got your weekend-in made. At least, we think so. This chair has a streamlined silhouette with two slim sled legs, while its molded biscuit back adds some super sleek vibes. The seat has foam-filled polyester blend upholstery and a coil spring design for the right balance between support and comfort. Plus, the deep, cradling seat makes it easy to curl up, so if you never leave it, we won't tell. Fabric: Dark Gray Polyester Blend