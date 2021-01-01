Modway Harmony Sunbrella Cushions Aluminum Outdoor Loveseat - Navy

PATIO REFRESH - Update your backyard or porch with inviting outdoor furniture. Effortlessly accommodate the needs of your outdoor space with furniture that's great for entertaining family and friendsWEATHER-RESISTANT - With a modern-inspired design, this outdoor patio loveseat features a durable powder-coated aluminum frame that's water and UV resistant for years of outdoor useCONTEMPORARY STYLE - Soft and durable polyester Textiline® panels enhance the modern look of this outdoor two-seat sofa. This collection opens up endless configurations to match any occasionSUNBRELLA® CUSHIONS - Indulge in good weather while enjoying reliable comfort. Fade and water resistant, the all-weather cushions feature machine washable Sunbrella® fabric covers for easy upkeepOUTDOOR LOVESEAT - Perfect for the patio or poolside, Harmony complements a variety of outdoor decors. Includes plastic foot glides. Dimensions: 32.5"L x 64"W x 32"H; Weight Limit: 440 lbs.