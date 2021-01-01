Beautyrest Harmony Lux Hybrid 15.5" Trilliant Series L2 Ultra Plush Mattress- Full

Advertisement
Like sleeping on a cloud. Beautyrest's Harmony Lux Hybrid 15.5" Trilliant Series L2 Ultra Plush Mattress Collection represents a revolution in hybrid mattress design. Ideal for those who desire an absolutely luxurious sleep surface, its proprietary ContourFit Design construction provides for a responsive and plush surface across the mattress while exclusive dual strand T2 Pocketed Coil Technology delivers targeted support throughout the night. InfiniCool Max comprising three layers of advanced c