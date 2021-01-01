Beautyrest Harmony Lux HLC-1000 13.75 in. Medium Hybrid Tight Top California King Mattress with 6 in. Box Spring Set

Beautyrest Harmony Lux features our latest innovations in support, comfort and cooling working together in harmony to unlock your best sleep. Beautyrest is also partnering with Seaqual to offer their unique sustainable fabric technologies within each Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress. We started with a brand new support system featuring our latest unique coil design precisely positioned to deliver extra support where it is needed most. Advanced comfort technologies include a new carbon fiber foam for consistent support, gel memory foam directly below the quilted sleep surface for immediate pressure relief and a premium memory foam featuring actual diamond particles to help conduct heat away from the body. Plus, each mattress includes a suite of cooling technologies to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. Seaqual is the leader in ocean plastic recovery and upcycling efforts and together this partnership will help promote cleaner oceans with every mattress sold.