Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon 15.75" Plush Pillow Top Mattress - Twin

Beautyrest has been the industry leader in innovative support since our inception in 1925, when our Pocketed Coil offered individual support and motion separation to the masses for the first time. Since then we've continued innovating to bring you better sleep, including our no-flip mattress design, King and Queen sizes, and the Hybrid mattress featuring our ContourFit cover design. All Beautyrest mattresses are handmade in the United States by craftsman and craftswomen dedicated to ensuring you