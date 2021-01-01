From beautyrest
Beautyrest Harmony Emerald Bay Series 15" Medium Mattress Set- King
Balancing support and softness, Beautyrest presents its Harmony Emerald Bay Series 15" Medium Mattress. Its Targeted Support System powered by T1 Pocketed Coil Technology provides enduring support. Beautyrest Gel Memory Foam and GelTouch Hd Foam work to contour to your body for a custom feel. To help you enjoy a more comfortable, refreshing and rejuvenating sleep, layers of Beautyrest Charcoal Memory Foam and NaturalCool work to keep your mattress cool throughout the night.