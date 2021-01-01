From nautica
Nautica Harmony Cooling 10in. Medium Hybrid Tight Top Twin XL Mattress
Soft, serene and beautifully designed, the Nautica Home lineup of cooling hybrid innerspring mattresses are crafted with the utmost care, passion and attention to detail. Nautica Home Hybrid mattresses rest atop a highly supportive, multi-zone foundation of independently fabric wrapped coil springs, gently flexing and yielding to your body and sleep style. These pocketed springs provide responsive pressure-relief and optimal spinal alignment all while reducing the overall motion transfer between you and your partner.