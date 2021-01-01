Harmony 5 Light Chandelier // Matte Black

The 5 Light Harmony Chandelier in Matte Black is a 5 light crystal encased in a matte black sculpture that hangs from the ceiling with a cable length of up to 11 feet. The 5 pendants hang from a down rod that measures 45" in length. When lit it has a beautiful lighting illusion. This 5 light chandelier is versatile and can be used in many ways. Perfect above a kitchen island or a kitchen counter. Also a beautiful chandelier to have centered above your dining room table or living room. This chandelier comes with five 7" long crystals and 2" diameter crystals that reflect in a very modern and sophisticated way. Size of pendant: 45 x 2 x 21 (does not include hanging wire). The canopy is rectangular 10.5” x 5” x 1”. This fun, yet classy, design can be very playful in any space. It will elevate your decor by adding a beautiful and functional lighting element., Weight: 15.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Finesse Decor