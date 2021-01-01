From modway
Harmony 3-Piece Sunbrella Basket Weave Outdoor Patio Aluminum Seating Set In Navy EEI-4684-TAU-NAV-SET
All-Weather Sunbrella Fabric|Comfortable Dense Foam Padding|Powder-Coated Aluminum Frame|Non-Marking Black Plastic Foot Caps|Machine Washable Cushions|Assembly Required|Chair Weight Capacity: 350 lbs|.Engage life with Harmony. Enjoy casual conversation under the open sky with an all-weather waterproof furniture set that delivers an exceptional outdoor porch, patio, balcony or garden experience. An exceptional modern furniture set that exceeds expectations, Harmony comes with long-lasting machine washable Sunbrella fabric cushions, synthetic rattan seat back weave, square powder coated aluminum bases, tempered glass top tables, and non-marking foot caps. A sectional set that arranges according to the spontaneous needs of your guests, set your sights on open and inspired moments with the Harmony Outdoor Patio Collection. Set Includes: 2 Armchairs, 1 Side Table Set Includes: 1 - Harmony Side Tabe Two - Harmony Basket Weave Armchair.