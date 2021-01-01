Harmoni Wall Mounted Triple Holder by Dezi Home - Color: Metallics - Finish: Polished Nickel - (D1.609.PN)

Harmoni Wall Mounted Triple Holder by Dezi Home is sleek and simple to use. Mount on the wall above the sink with provided hardware and insert the matching Harmoni glass containers (Tumbler and Soap Dispenser) to keep all your bathroom supplies organized. Fits up to three containers, or one container with the Harmoni Frosted Glass Soap Dish. Glass containers sold separately. Dezi Home is a company that approaches home accessories from a different angle. They believe that sometimes you have to step back and take a fresh look at what once seemed obvious, even when youre talking about something as ordinary as a towel bar or a soap holder. Thats the step that turns the ordinary into the extraordinary. Color: Metallics. Finish: Polished Nickel