From best selling home decor
Best Selling Home Decor Set of 2 Harman Country Linen Upholstered Side Chair (Wood Frame) | 295320
Advertisement
Exceed expectations with these lovely linen dining chairs. The touchable upholstery is warm beige with a navy blue stripe for a welcoming country sensibility that will make your guests feel right at home. Sturdy construction of solid wood frames highlighted with a classic nail head trim ensure years of use. Best Selling Home Decor Set of 2 Harman Country Linen Upholstered Side Chair (Wood Frame) | 295320