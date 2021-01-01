Harlow LED Pendant Light by Gabriel Scott - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (HARPNDT.XL.ALB.WHT.STN.NKL.6STEM.STNCAN)

The Harlow LED Pendant Light from Gabriel Scott is an intensely elegant piece that commands the attention of the room. Inspired by the world of jewelry, designers Gabriel Kakon and Scott Richler created a glamorous, dazzling piece consisting of smooth, yet sharply-angled metal that encases translucent glass into a sparkling prism form. The integrated LED emits a bright glow that enhances the glass and metal, bringing warmth and life to the piece and the space beyond. Brothers-in-law Gabriel Kakon and Scott Richler launched Canadian lighting and furniture brand Gabriel Scott in 2012. With varied backgrounds in jewelry-making, industrial design, and architecture, the pair bring a storied and chic style to Gabriel Scott. Handmade in their Montreal studio, their gemstone-inspired pendants and chandeliers define the Canadian luxury brand. Shape: Conical. Color: White. Finish: Satin Nickel