LBAIET INC Harlow Brown Geometric 4 ft. x 6 ft. Area Rug

The print on this L'Baiet Harlow Brown Geometric Rug comprises of rectangular rings of various sizes and colors. Embodying a retro neutral color palette this rug lays well in the Solana Collection. Crafted from fade and stain resistant Polypropylene, it features a 0.43 in. pile height that encourages comfort underfoot while remaining easy to clean with regular vacuuming. Complete with a durable Polyester backing, this area rug performs best when paired with a rug pad to prevent shifting and sliding. So, go ahead make your friends jealous whilst adding dimension and style to your living space.